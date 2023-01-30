Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Air ambulance and police called to Bognor Regis incident

Emergency service crews were called to an incident in Bognor Regis last night (Sunday, January 29).

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 7:38am

A white vehicle was pictured in an area that had been cordoned off by officers.

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency service crews by the incident in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. Picture from Eddie Mitchell.
Most Popular
Emergency service crews by the incident in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. Picture from Eddie Mitchell.
Emergency service crews by the incident in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. Picture from Eddie Mitchell.
Emergency service crews by the incident in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. Picture from Eddie Mitchell.
Hide Ad
Emergency service crews by the incident in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. Picture from Eddie Mitchell.
Air ambulanceSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex Police