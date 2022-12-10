The air ambulance was seen landing in Silverdale School in St-Leonard’s at 1pm.
Sussex Police have also been reported to be on the scene at the school.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.
An air ambulance has been seen landing at a school in St Leonard’s today. (Saturday, December 10).
The air ambulance was seen landing in Silverdale School in St-Leonard’s at 1pm.
Sussex Police have also been reported to be on the scene at the school.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.