Air ambulance called to St Leonard's school

An air ambulance has been seen landing at a school in St Leonard’s today. (Saturday, December 10).

By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 2:01pm
The air ambulance was seen landing in Silverdale School in St-Leonard’s at 1pm.

Sussex Police have also been reported to be on the scene at the school.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

