Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex holds first Heli Hike in Sussex at Cowdray Estate

Cowdray Estate, Midhurst, saw over 170 people tackle the first fundraising Heli Hike in Sussex organised by Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) on Saturday 7th October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which has so far raised over £18,000 for the life-saving charity, was the third of four memorable Heli Hikes being held by the charity across the region this year to support its life-saving work. Walkers were sent on their way in style when one of the charity’s helicopters, returning from a mission, flew over Cowdray as the hike began.

The walkers followed either a three or seven and a half mile route, before all returning to the finish for refreshments and music from Celebration Samba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Off-duty doctors and paramedics who crew the charity’s helicopters were on hand as the walkers finished to present participants with well-deserved medals as they completed their walk.

Many of the walkers were joined by their four-legged friends for the walks

Lauren Simmons, Head of Events at KSS, said: “Cowdray Estate has given KSS fantastic support this year having selected us as their charity partner for the year, and we are really grateful for all the support they have given in putting on this event.

We were blessed with some amazing weather and it was great to see so many people from across Sussex coming out to enjoy a brilliant walk through lovely scenery to raise funds that will help us continue our life-saving work.

“As an independent charity, KSS depends on the support of the communities we serve to enable us to continue delivering our life-saving care. We simply couldn’t be there for people in urgent need without our supporters participating in events such as this and raising vital funds to keep us flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KSS would like to acknowledge the support of the suppliers who helped contribute to the success of the event, including Cowdray, Tesco, GW Highways and Celebration Samba.

The Heli Hikers enjoyed bright sunshine as they set off

It’s not too late to enter the final KSS Heli Hike of the year. Heli Hike at Night takes place on Saturday 28th October in Mote Park, Maidstone. This very special night-time walk will celebrate 10 years of night flights, at one of the charity’s night landing sites.