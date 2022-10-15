Air ambulance helicopter seen landing near Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne
An air ambulance helicopter has been photographed landing near the Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne this afternoon (Saturday, October 15).
The pictures show various emergency vehicles at the leisure centre, including police cars and ambulance vehicles.
There are no further details at this time but Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
