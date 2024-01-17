Air ambulance lands in Worthing
An air ambulance landed in a Worthing park on Tuesday afternoon (January 16).
By Sam Morton
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Video footage, taken by James Marshall, showed a yellow chopper landing in Victoria Park around 3.30pm.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a private address.”
The Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) also provided a statement – but could not confirm the nature of the incident.
“A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Worthing on January 16,” a spokesperson said.
"We are unable to provide further comment on this incident.”