Photos show a HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) chopper has landed in the grounds of Thomas A Becket Junior School, on Glebeside Avenue, around 2pm today (Wednesday, May 22).

But it is understood that the ‘medical incident’ happened at a nearby address, rather than the school itself.

Multiple ambulances were also seen responding to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said: “A helicopter was dispatched to Worthing on May 22. Our crew worked with South East Coast Ambulance Service to help provide treatment and care for the patient.”

SECAmb said this was a ‘call to a private address’ so was unable to provide any further information.

1 . Air ambulance lands in Worthing Photos show a HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) chopper has landed in the grounds of Thomas A Becket Junior School Photo: Eddie Mitchell