Air ambulance lands on Eastbourne field
Emergency services have responded to an incident in Eastbourne this evening (Thursday, September 2).
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 6:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 6:50 pm
According to an eye witness, an air ambulance has landed on Five Acres field.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews are assisting at the scene of an incident on Hammonds Drive.
Traffic congestion on A259 Seaside around A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Seaside Roundabout).
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
Updates to follow and when we get them.