Air ambulance responds to serious Worthing incident as road closed near seafront

An air ambulance has landed on Worthing Beach and a road closure is in place on High Street this evening (Tuesday, March 26).

According to AA Traffic News, A259 High Street is closed both ways from Marine Parade to Ann Street. Marine Parade is also closed between The Steyne and South Street Roundabout.

The traffic information service said the incident involved ‘a car and a pedestrian’.

Firefighters have joined police officers and paramedics at the scene of the collision. Photos show cones blocking the road, with a diversion route in place.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.09pm we responded to a road traffic collision at Warwick Street, Worthing.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Worthing, Shoreham and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters helped to make the scene safe and assisted with traffic control, before booking away from the scene at around 4pm."

As of 7pm, the road appears to have re-opened and there are no incidents live on AA Route Planner.

1 . Serious incident near Worthing seafront The emergency services have responded to a serious incident in Worthing. Warwick Street is closed in both directions, with slow traffic reported. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

