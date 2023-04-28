Edit Account-Sign Out
Air Ambulance spotted at Worthing park - Pictures and Video

An air ambulance has been called to an incident at a park in Worthing today (Friday, April 28).

By Sam Pole
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:29 BST

Pictures and video show an Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex helicopter on the scene at Northbrook Park in Worthing.

The helicopter was spotted at the park at 4.46pm today.

Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information

