Airbourne Returns With a Bumper Weekend of Crowds and Epic Displays

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow enjoyed busy crowds over the weekend as hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked to the seafront for precision displays by the RAF Red Arrows, Typhoon, Team Raven and much more.

Saturday once again proved the most popular day with bumper crowds, as fans enjoyed displays from the likes of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor T1, Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, Rolls-Royce Mustang and Spitfire, Hawker Fury and Firefly.

Thursday saw a surprise visit from the Boultbee Spitfire, and on Friday the Chinook flew with a short display despite some stormy weather across the south coast.

Red Arrows at Airbourne by Claire Hartley

Over the weekend the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight extended their display to fly the Lancaster and ‘Blackjack’ Typhoon in tandem, in an extra special performance for fans in Eastbourne. A beefed-up display from the Strikemaster, with not one but two jets, also provided a rare treat of the Strikemaster Pair in action, and the Norwegian Vampire took to the skies on Sunday.

Rich Goodwin proved to be a crowd favourite with his incredible aerobatics and newly added jet turbines giving his aircraft a turbo boost in what is the world’s only jet powered Pitts Special biplane – built over four years in a garden shed.

On Friday Jack Hemmings AFC, a 102-year-old RAF veteran pilot, visited the display, meeting Red 10 from the Red Arrows team. The former Squadron Leader and co-founder of Mission Aviation Fellowship – the world’s largest humanitarian airline – watched many of the displays from the Pilots enclosure and chatted to TV crews.

Jack Hemmings AFC said “It’s not just the spectacle, it’s the skill of the pilots that they really admire. Watching the Red Arrows for the first time at Eastbourne Airbourne was really wonderful.”

Red Arrows ‘Red 10’ Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat added “The stories he came out with, they just melted my heart – because it’s aviation from an era that is just no longer here. When you hear stories like Jack’s you think – ‘how wonderful to fly in that era.’ It’s really heart melting.”

In addition to the many interactive RAF and Army ground displays which showcased military careers, particularly in STEM subjects, OHM Energy also exhibited renewable energy and local training opportunities in engineering.

Water refill stations, all-electric pilot transportation, hydro-treated vegetable oil-powered generators and recycling stations managed by Environment First all supported the event’s sustainability aims, with no rubbish going to landfill.

Grandstand and Bandstand seating and hospitality all sold out across three days, with funding generated by programme sales exceeding 2022 levels. Pre-bookable parking enabled car parks to run more efficiently with express entry lanes to reduce queues.

Airbourne tribute shows returned to the Bandstand for the first time in four years with Friday sold out well in advance and the event was rounded off with a glittering firework finale to packed beaches, in a display sponsored by the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Frontier Fireworks and Elite Medical.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said, “This has been an airshow to remember! Despite a windy Thursday and rain on Friday shortening or cancelling some displays, we were treated to a stunning weekend of blue skies and epic flying.

“Our thanks go to all of our sponsors, emergency services and volunteers who have so generously given up their time and resources to support the event. The work now continues to count in programmes sales and donations from across the town.

“Thank you to all those who have donated or supported the event financially – from buying a programme to joining our supporters club – if we reach our targets then your support really will help to keep Airbourne flying into its 30th year!

Bucket collections at the show were managed by the Rotary Clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham, with 30% of all donations split between three local charities – the Salvation Army, KSS Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex and Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance, and the remainder supporting the cost of the flying displays overhead.

Airbourne is supported by the Birchwood Group, Brufords, Caffyns, Cloud ConnX, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Gemini Print, GM Monk Renewables, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, Signtek, Stagecoach, The View Hotel, Cumberland Hotel, Lansdowne Hotel and the West Rocks Hotel.

Cockpit footage of some displays, including the incredible Rich Goodwin’s Jet Pitts display, is available through the airshow’s social media channels for a unique view of Eastbourne from the pilot’s seat.