Airbourne will return for 30th anniversary Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough Council has given the green light for the annual airshow to return from 15 - 18 August, after the event enjoyed another successful year, whilst also running on a cost neutral basis.

With plans for the return of fast jets, aerobatic teams, historic aircraft, parachute displays and more, Airbourne fans are being encouraged to support the 30th year by donating now at SaveAirbourne.com to support flying display costs and ensure the show continues in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said, “Airbourne has grown into a world class event over the last 30 years. It is undoubtedly the biggest free event of its kind in the region, generating high levels of business across the town – whether its from visitor spending, suppliers or from those who choose to relocate to the town as a result of our exciting events programme.

BBMF Lancaster and Typhoon display at Airbourne 2023

“Thanks to all those who donated or supported the show financially we are able to continue into our 30th year, however we still need your help to keep the event secure. Please do donate or get in touch about sponsorship opportunities as we’d love to make our 30th year the best ever!”

After launching in 1993 and becoming one of the UK’s largest free seafront airshows, Airbourne has maintained its status as an industry leader - voted Tourism Event of the Year and Best Free Airshow multiple times. The show took a two year break during the pandemic, meaning 2024 will be its 30th year.

As well as supporting the local economy, Airbourne has generated over £100,000 in charitable donations to local good causes and supported the promotion of STEM careers, with many top pilots, engineers and other military personnel beginning their career journey by chatting to the teams at the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last two years the event has particularly supported developments in renewable energy, showcasing the world’s first electric plane and a pioneering new eco training hub created by OHM Energy and East Sussex College.

The show has continued its work on sustainability, increasing water refill points, promoting travel by public transport, using electric vehicles, hydrotreated vegetable oil in generators and tree planting schemes. The event is also supported by Environment First who ensure no waste goes to landfill – it is either recycled or treated at a nearby energy recovery facility.

Airbourne 2023 was supported by the Birchwood Group, Brufords, Caffyns, Cloud ConnX, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Gemini Print, GM Monk Renewables, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, Signtek, Stagecoach, The View Hotel, Cumberland Hotel, Lansdowne Hotel and the West Rocks Hotel.

Bucket collections at the show are managed by the Rotary Clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham, with 30% of all donations split this year between three local charities – the Salvation Army, KSS Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex and Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings for seating and hospitality will be opening soon, so that visitors will be able to guarantee the best viewing spot in the anniversary year.

For sponsorship or advertising packages visit EastbourneAirshow.com/commercial to book online or email [email protected] for more details of all commercial opportunities available.