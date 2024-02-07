BREAKING

Alarm was a life-saver when fire broke out in East Harting property

Firefighters are urging residents to have working smoke alarms in their properties following a large house fire that broke out in East Harting last week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT
Six fire engines from Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street on Tuesday, January 30.

Upon arrival firefighters were confronted with a well-developed fire that was rapidly spreading to a neighbouring property.

Fortunately, the occupier was alerted to the fire by his smoke alarm and evacuated to a place of safety.

Six fire engines Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street. Photo: West Sussex Fire and RescueSix fire engines Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue
After several hours, the fire was extinguished and crews remained on scene overnight to dampen down hotspots.

Station Manager, Darren Wickings, said: “This incident highlights how important working smoke alarms are; in this case, the smoke alarm undoubtedly saved the occupier’s life.

“You are 10 times more likely to die in a fire in the home if there is no working smoke alarm, so I would urge everyone reading this to check they have smoke alarms on each floor of their property.

“Smoke alarms should also be tested weekly and replaced every 10 years to ensure they’re working and fit for purpose.”

Six fire engines Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street. Photo: West Sussex Fire and RescueSix fire engines Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue
Further fire safety advice is available on the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service website: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/

