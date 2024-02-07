Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six fire engines from Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street on Tuesday, January 30.

Upon arrival firefighters were confronted with a well-developed fire that was rapidly spreading to a neighbouring property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, the occupier was alerted to the fire by his smoke alarm and evacuated to a place of safety.

Six fire engines Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue

After several hours, the fire was extinguished and crews remained on scene overnight to dampen down hotspots.

Station Manager, Darren Wickings, said: “This incident highlights how important working smoke alarms are; in this case, the smoke alarm undoubtedly saved the occupier’s life.

“You are 10 times more likely to die in a fire in the home if there is no working smoke alarm, so I would urge everyone reading this to check they have smoke alarms on each floor of their property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Smoke alarms should also be tested weekly and replaced every 10 years to ensure they’re working and fit for purpose.”

Six fire engines Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in East Harting Street. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue