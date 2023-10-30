Alfriston Cabins - Magical Woodland Escape featured in The Times

A moment to sit and reflect on the success of our small family business and a lifelong dream.

This is a momentous moment in our journey as we are featured in The Times – 25 Magical Woodland Escapes by Rhiannon Batten. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/.../25-magical-woodland...

In three years, we have worked our little socks off and become multi-award winning whilst also playing our part to enhance the natural surroundings and its habitat. We continue to plant trees, create bird and bat boxes as well as safe havens for the little bugs.

Not only this, our cabins are powered by solar energy to support our local environment, and planet too. Nestle in nature and stay for a digital detox, recharge, and create your own happy memories at Alfriston Woodland Cabins.

We are just a few minutes walk from the beautiful historic village of Alfriston with plenty of options for eating and drinking out, as well as some great little shops to browse.