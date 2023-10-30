BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Alfriston Cabins - Magical Woodland Escape featured in The Times

A moment to sit and reflect on the success of our small family business and a lifelong dream.
By Mandy FossContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This is a momentous moment in our journey as we are featured in The Times – 25 Magical Woodland Escapes by Rhiannon Batten. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/.../25-magical-woodland...

In three years, we have worked our little socks off and become multi-award winning whilst also playing our part to enhance the natural surroundings and its habitat. We continue to plant trees, create bird and bat boxes as well as safe havens for the little bugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not only this, our cabins are powered by solar energy to support our local environment, and planet too. Nestle in nature and stay for a digital detox, recharge, and create your own happy memories at Alfriston Woodland Cabins.

Most Popular

We are just a few minutes walk from the beautiful historic village of Alfriston with plenty of options for eating and drinking out, as well as some great little shops to browse.

We can arrange to pick you up from the local train station in our all electric people carrier.https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/25-magical-woodland-escapes-0rfpqjb0l?fbclid=IwAR1U2PDtPxXrC-NSSS2lD_kQMOH3cGCc2kXQ_4W_okVkBkS-4A7rdAZD8Cg

Related topics:Nestle