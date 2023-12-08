All aboard! Housebuilder sponsors Polar Express-themed Christmas fair at school in Crowborough

It was full steam ahead for fundraising at a school in Crowborough on Saturday 25 November, after its Polar Express-themed Christmas fair was sponsored by Linden Homes.

The housebuilder, which is building new homes at its Ashdown Gardens location off Eridge Road in Crowborough, donated £200 to Sir Henry Fermor CofE Primary School, just a short walk away.

The donation funded prizes for the fair’s games room, with pupils able to collect stamps for playing and winning different games and exchange them for items on the prize stall. Money raised at the event will be used towards the purchase of new laptops.

Emily Ward, from the school’s parent teacher association Friends of Fermor School, said: “Our target for the year is to purchase new laptops for the children to use in lessons and our Christmas fair is fundraising for this.

Students at Sir Henry Fermor CofE Primary School, Mila, Ruby, Isla-Rose and Amber

“The sponsorship is an absolutely amazing help to our fundraising, meaning we can buy some great prizes for the games room, enabling every penny raised to go towards our fundraising.”

The school relies on additional funding for resources and extracurricular activities. Friends of Fermor School, which runs the Christmas fair in conjunction with Year 6 pupils, aims to enhance the children’s learning experience by helping to raise funds for all the school’s needs.

Ginny James, sales and marketing director for Vistry South East, said: “When the school contacted us to ask for sponsorship for its Christmas fair, we were more than happy to help.

“As a housebuilder creating a new neighbourhood in Crowborough, it is important to us to support the local community all year round, but this time of year in particular is all about giving and helping others.