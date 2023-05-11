All are welcome at free Eastbourne brass band concert on May 21

Members of the public are being invited to a free afternoon brass band concert taking place at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Sunday May 21.

Oddfellows Brass in performance

The performance by Oddfellows Brass is being hosted by local friendly society Brighton and Sussex Oddfellows and starts at 3pm. Seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

The band will play a wide range of traditional and modern tunes, movie scores, and popular songs during its two-hour show with an interval.

Rob Boulter, who founded Oddfellows Brass in 1981 and continues to play in the band to this day, said: “We are extremely excited to come to Eastbourne to put on another brilliant show.

“For those who have never experienced a live brass band before, this is the ideal introduction. And if you’re a seasoned concert-goer, then we can guarantee this will be right up your street.

“We always have plenty of fun up on stage and we hope to see lots of those in attendance singing and dancing along!”

Although based in Leicestershire, the band frequently travels the country to perform and in recent years has made steady progress in the National Brass Band rankings.

The concert is part of the Oddfellows’ national annual conference event programme, which in its more than 200 year history is being held in the town for the 11th time, the first being back in 1971. The Oddfellows is the band’s long-standing financial sponsor.

Branch Secretary of the Oddfellows’ local Brighton and Sussex Branch, Lynne Allard, said: “Oddfellows Brass are always spectacular, and I’m excited to invite people to come and experience them play for themselves.

“It’s free, there are no tickets and there is no need to book. Just turn up and enjoy this wonderful show with us.

“This is just one of the many fun and exciting events that we host in and around Brighton and Sussex, such as our Marina Monthly Lunch club on the second Thursday every month, and our many local walks and tours and other varied activities.”

On the day, concert-goers will be able to find out more about the activities of the Brighton and Sussex Oddfellows, whose members meet regularly in the area to socialise, fundraise and to support each other.

Those interested in finding out more about the Oddfellows’ forthcoming events in the area should contact Lynne on 01243 265360 or email [email protected]

More information about the Oddfellows can be found at www.oddfellows.co.uk