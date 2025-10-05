All of life in Chichester-bound Songs of the Heart Trilogy

James Rowland looks back to his early days, considers his present and looks to the future in his Songs of the Heart Trilogy which be brings to The Nest at Chichester Festival Theatre.

The first part Learning to Fly has performances between Wednesday and Saturday, October 8-11; the middle part Piece of Work has performances from Thursday to Saturday, October 9-11; the concluding piece James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show has performances on Friday and Saturday, October 10-11.

Learning to Fly sees James tell the story of a remarkable friendship he made when he was a lonely, unhappy teenager with the scary old lady who lived in the spooky house on his street. James describes it as a piece about connection, no matter what the obstacles; about love’s eternal struggle with time; about music and its ability to heal. It's also about her last wish: to get high once before she died.

In Piece of Work, James tells how he received a letter that exploded his life and how his tour then became a search: for the person who sent it, for a sense of home, and maybe to save a life.

In the final piece, James asks: What would you do with an hour? What if it was your last hour ever? For James the answer is easy: he wants to tell you a story full of laughter and music and joy – a story about living.

“With the first show I had no idea whether anybody would like it or whether it was what I wanted to do. But it went well enough that I decided it was something I could do and that people liked. The natural course for me seemed to make a follow-up show to that and then I realised that making a trilogy was the right thing to do. I liked the idea of thesis antithesis and synthesis. It seemed a very natural way to make the shows.”

The first show was coming out of the pandemic: “The basic point was that everybody had gone through a very unpleasant scenario and there were a couple of shows done already that were concerned with the pandemic directly. My feeling was that I didn't want to do that but that the pandemic still felt really important.

“I was ill when I was a teenager and I was looked after by an old lady at the end of the road. Learning to Fly is about the experience of being that young boy growing up and becoming friends with somebody of a very different age and experience to me.

“So that show was about growing up. I had a strong feeling that Piece of Work would be about the middle part of my life, about where I am now. And during that time I had a pretty full-on year.”

“So with the first two shows I did the early part and the middle part of my life and then I started thinking naturally about the end state for the third show. My personal feeling is that we have very little conversation about death and not enough cultural understanding and openness about death. I have made a practice of making a little bit more of death in my life which means that I am not afraid of it really. So I started thinking what if the circumstances were that you only had one hour left... what would you do with that hour?”

The show, and the conclusion to the trilogy, is James’ answer.