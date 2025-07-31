All-singing all-dancing Latin American salsa band Salsadelic play Hastings

All-singing all-dancing Latin American salsa band Salsadelic will be performing at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on The Stade for Jazz Hastings on Tuesday, August 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Salsadelic is an infectious eight-piece Latin jazz and salsa band based in Kent and Sussex, bringing high-energy rhythms and serious musical firepower to festivals, dance floors and live music lovers across the south-east.

“Led by percussionist Dan ‘Bongo Dan’ Evans, the group blends New York-style salsa, Cuban son montuno and Latin jazz, delivered by a line-up of seasoned performers who know how to get a party started. The core of the band have been on the scene for over ten years now, honing their craft at various clubs and festivals all over the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vocalist Maria ‘Chechi’ Ayalde, from Colombia via Brighton, brings an authentic flair to the front line. She is joined by Alejandro Rayes, a Peruvian timbale player and staple of the South London Latin scene (Los Domingos), along with Dan on congas and the explosive drumming of Eastbourne-based Dave Uden on kit.

“The melodic, percussive heart of the band are Rafe ‘Riff Hurricane’ Harridine on keyboards and Chris ‘El Salvaje’ Savage on bass, locking in tight grooves with a serious funk edge. The horn action is provided by Robertsbridge’s resident Aussie Michael Pilley on trombone, an award-winning composer and arranger and masterful soloist, with rising star Josh Davis on trumpet.

“This will be an evening of infectious music and dancing.”

Doors open 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £15 on the door.