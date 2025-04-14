All the emotions as NATI plays Brighton date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish singer NATI is promising all the emotions as she heads south for a date at Brighton Patterns on April 23.

Her EP Golden, which came out on March 21, features five songs: “There is one that is angry and there is one about self-love. There is one about nostalgic joy and also cheeky a love letter to Scotland and then there's the sorrowful, very, very healing song.

“My first EP was about coming of age and turning 30 and the scary horror stories that I had heard about that but really about the fact that nothing actually changes. You have less patience but you have more self-worth and I think you have much less time for BS but that’s about it really!

“But now this new EP Golden is more about healing. It's about going through the emotions. You've got sad and you've got angry; you've got everything really and you've also got healing joy. I'm just so happy with the way that it looks and feels and sounds. I think as you go on in life there are little pockets of your life that maybe you can go back to and maybe recognise them and you can feel the healing and I think that's what this is about.

“I've been doing this full time since about 2021. It was TikTok that popped me into the public eye. I think it was called something else before then but it became very, very popular during the pandemic. During the pandemic you either went on TikTok or you bought a hot tub! But I had always sung. I've been singing since the womb. My mum said that I sang before I spoke. It was a song from The Aristocats, the old Disney film. I think for me singing was probably just a way of getting people to listen. I just love singing and then when I became a child, unbeknownst to me, I would harmonise with all the Disney princesses on my VHSs. I didn't know what I was doing but I suppose I've always been very musical. Music has always been such a huge joy to me. I've just got over a really, really bad lurgy and I was trying to keep myself on vocal rest, and my other half said ‘You just don't realise just how much you sing!, the fact that normally I would be singing on the way to the bathroom or as I was opening the fridge!

“Originally I started singing random songs and songs I loved and then America found me! And it was very much like they wanted these traditional Scottish songs performed by someone who looked like the little girl from Brave! They saw that, and then I started to realise that the entire world doesn't actually know the beauty of Scottish traditional music. I started doing that more and then I started doing original music.”

And then Newton Faulkner took her to the next level: “Newton Faulkner is the reason I picked up a guitar. I go on about him and I had never sung one of his songs before but I did and he saw it and responded to it. His management said would ‘Would you like to sing a song with him on his lockdown show?’ One thing led to another I got to sing with him and I went on tour with him. His management then picked me up and said ‘Would you like to do this full time?’ I was working in a telephone shop before that. I quit the job and I did start doing this full time and I just can't believe it. I just can't believe how four years later I'm bringing out my second EP. It's just incredible. People say to me why don't you stop and smell the flowers but I don't dare. I just need to keep going I'm loving it so much. I don’t want to stop!”