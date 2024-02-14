BREAKING

Allotment to supply to wider community in Burgess Hill

Supported by a generous donation, a mid-Sussex centre providing day-care and support will be using its allotment to grown fruit and vegetables for local churches, food banks and for use in its own kitchens.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 13:50 GMT
The Burnside Centre in Burgess Hill has a large garden where the allotment group will overhaul planters using topsoil provided by The Budding Foundation charity.

Formed in 2013 by Clive Gravett, it works to raise funds to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability. It gives practical support across the county, especially for those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

“This is a marvellous idea and we were delighted to support it”, says charity says Clive. “We wish the centre well and shall be monitoring progress of their exciting community project.”

All-hands to the allotment at Burgess Hill's Burnside Centre

Such donations are possible thanks to support from benefactors such as Tates of Sussex garden centres, one of the charity’s major sponsors and hosting annual Santa’s grottos. “We are always grateful for such support and always looking for additional benefactors”, adds Clive.

Details at www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk

