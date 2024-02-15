Almost £100,000 in UKSPF grants shared by community groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UKSPF aims to decrease the gap in healthy life expectancy and increase

opportunities between those in the most and least deprived areas in Crawley.

Funding is provided to support projects that boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards, improve public services, empower local leaders and communities, or restore a sense of community and local pride.

Crawley Borough Council Town Hall

Crawley Borough Council secured £1 million from the UKSPF over three years to be spent in Bewbush, Broadfield and West Green. In 2023 to 2024, almost £100,000 has been given to these 12 recipients:

· Free Shop Crawley – £10,000 to continue with community coffee mornings, budgeting and debt support, mental health coaching and exercise opportunities, plus £5,772 to support engagement events to support people in financial difficulties at Christmas

· Crawley Community Action – £10,000 towards the cost of a Neighbourhood Volunteer Coordinator

· Creative Crawley – £10,000 for training and skills development workshops focussing on creative industries for young people and a showcase event in West Green

· LPK Learning – £9,000 for the delivery of wellbeing, anxiety and resilience programmes

· Ten Little Toes Baby Bank – £9,000 for support with essentials, the venue cost of a new hub in West Green and engagement with families in the three neighbourhoods

· Rivers LPC – £8,500 to run a six-month campaign providing physical, mental and social support for women in Bewbush

· Christians Against Poverty – £8,000 to increase finance and debt support

· Citizens Advice West Sussex – £8,000 to fund weekly information hubs in the three neighbourhoods and training and development of local information champions

· Crawley Community Youth Service – £7,228 for the development of a weekly drop-in for young people in Broadfield

· Broadfield Community Centre – £5,900 for the annual arts festival

· Dance Hub – £5,000 for the delivery of a YES (Youth Empowered by StreetDance) club

· Talk Broadfield – £1,000 for a spoken-word event targeted at people aged 13 to 21

Laura-Jane Wainwright, CEO and Project Development Manager at Free Shop Crawley, said: “Without this funding we would not be able to support the community as much as we do with our wraparound care. The funding enables us to ensure that community engagement in Bewbush is of a high quality and responds to the ever-changing needs of the people we serve.”

Emily Thorpe, Crawley Volunteers Manager at Crawley Community Action, said: “We are excited by the opportunity to expand our offer as a volunteer centre into the three neighbourhoods. The money will allow us to focus on educating and encouraging individuals to be involved in the area they live, to make changes and to develop their skills and experiences along the way.

“This project will have a positive impact on the neighbourhoods and those that live in them, to help individuals try new experiences and develop skills that will help them expand their opportunities and to meet like-minded people.”

Amanda Lusted, Fundraising Coordinator at Ten Little Toes, said: “This support has enabled Ten Little Toes to establish its new hub at the heart of West Green.

“We completed the move from Cowfold to the centre of Crawley placing us directly at the heart of the communities that need our support. The funding has made a significant difference to our capacity and helped us secure our future, meaning that we can focus on helping those families who need us the most.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “These funding awards will help improve residents’ quality of life in Bewbush, Broadfield and West Green.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to award these 12 groups with significant grants.”

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “All of these organisations make a real difference to residents’ lives and I’m thrilled that we’re able to help their projects with this funding.”