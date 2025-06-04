Alternative thinking in new strand to Festival of Chichester

Ben Williams has put together a special series of events for this year's Festival of Chichester looking at a different side to the city and its thinking.

Offering a festival within the festival, Ben has masterminded six events:

June 16: Samana, promising deeply moving music for the spirit in the Guildhall, Priory Park

July 8: Richard Werner, a talk about economics by an Oxford professor

July 9: Jenny Andersson, a talk about regeneration by a world-class regenerative designer

July 10: Sarah Corbett and Tim Bolton, a discussion about craftivism by an award-winning craftivist in conversation with the head of the school of art at West Dean College

July 11 and 12: Experiment: Edition 2.0, an electronic dance music and immersive visual art event in the Assembly Rooms, the culmination of experiments in social gathering

July 17: Vision For Chichester, a co-created community event exploring the potential for a bioregion centred on Chichester

As Ben explains: “The first event that I conceived was called Experiment which is contemporary electronic music, and the thinking was that there was quite a lot of classical music repertoire in the Festival but not so much contemporary electronic dance music. I thought what if we offered something in that respect, but as I started getting involved, I started to think of a few other things that I could include that would take advantage of that and turn it into a mini festival. Really what happened was that I just came across people that I thought would be interesting and would add something of value to our community in Chichester. I wanted people that had something to say and I also wanted people that said something that's slightly out of the mainstream, a different angle which I felt aligns with the spirit of Chichester. There's a lot of mainstream in Chichester but there is a definitely an undercurrent of alternative thinking. You think of the Festival Theatre which came together out of nothing. You think of Pallant House. I'm also involved with the Chichester Society, and that was formed really as a rebellious act to try to preserve the beauty of Chichester when it was under threat in the 1970s. That kind of alternative thinking is not apparent maybe when you arrive in Chichester but I think it is definitely there, and what I am wanting to do is to bring it all together.”

It all kicks off on June 16 with Samana (20:00-21:30) who “make music that leads one on a journey that evokes ancient beliefs, revolution and healing, alternately confronting and transcending the heaviest elements of the human condition. It is an invitation to regain possession of ourselves and our time, as well as rediscovering harmony with the environment that surrounds us.

“Samana make music for the soul. Oscillating between melancholic ballads and spiritual experiences, their music leads one on a journey of cinematic proportion that evokes ancient beliefs, revolution, healing, fallen civilisations and intense deliberations of love, loss and death. They possess a truly unique spirit born from a nomadic and solitary existence, placing great emphasis on the philosophy of dreams, the interior of the subconscious and the power of improvisation.

“Each song created by Samana is constructed with an ethereal power and an emotional honesty which offers a direct passage into the essence of ourselves, removing ones veneer, with its shamanic quality. Their mission is to deliver a profoundly transcendental and immersive sonic and atmospheric experience, breaking down the performer/audience barrier, easing all into the soft, embracing ambience of a living room.”

Examples of their work can be found at: https://www.samanaroad.com/music-videos.

Tickets £15.

