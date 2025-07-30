Alternative thinking series will return to next year's Festival

Alternative thinking was a key strand at this year's Festival of Chichester with a series of events offering a mini festival within the festival, under the title Metanoia.

The great news is that organiser Ben Williams, who put the programme together, is promising to be back at next year’s festival for a second series.

As Ben explains, metanoia means a fundamental change in perspective, an idea which sums up the series perfectly – with plenty more to explore next year

“I had seven events this year, and I'm very pleased with it. I've learned a huge amount. I'd say the main thing I've learned is about promotion, how to do it, who to involve and when to involve them, and the thing that I've learned is to involve more people and to do it a lot earlier! But the content we had during the series was just amazing, and the people that contributed were incredible.”

The series included Samana, promising deeply moving music for the spirit in the Guildhall, Priory Park; Richard Werner offering a talk about economics; Jenny Andersson talking about regeneration; Sarah Corbett and Tim Bolton discussing craftivism; Experiment: Edition 2.0, an electronic dance music and immersive visual art event in the Assembly Room; and Vision For Chichester, a co-created community event exploring the potential for a bio-region centred on Chichester.

“Samana was really good. We got about 50 people which I was really pleased about. They are a name and they bring their own people in. I spoke to a lot of people who live locally and came just for them. The bigger the name, the better, I have learned, and I want to see if we can attract even more people next year with a bit of upfront investment. I want to try and get bigger names along, but it was really great. We did it in the Guildhall at night and it was magical.

“The talks were well attended. They were very popular and the speakers felt respected and valued by the audience. There were lots of interesting conversations. I arranged for an hour either side of the talk to give people a chance to mingle and discuss – which maybe some people found a bit confusing but really that is just teething troubles.

“But overall it went very well. The definition of success for me is having done it and seen it through and followed it all the way through. Anything else was a bonus!

“With the electronic dance night, attendance was low. We were not anywhere near capacity for that but we had two distinct events. The best way to describe it is to say that the audience was dilute. We had Friday night and we had Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening and in total we got about 100 people but all at different times. To have had 100 people in a small room all at the same time would have been an amazing dance party but they were spread across the sessions and it did feel a bit empty but we're definitely going to try it again. For the people that did come along, we had really good engagement.”

So Ben will definitely be bringing the series back next year: “But I might condense it over a weekend. I need to think, but it will be back. It's too valuable and too important not to do it again next year.”