Amateur photographer wins iPad for exterior shot of Crawley housing development

Bellway South London challenged members of Crawley Camera Club to get creative to capture shots of its new housing development in the town.

The housebuilder, which is delivering 185 homes at Riverbrook Place, off Steers Lane, offered up a new iPad as the first prize and a £50 John Lewis voucher for the runner-up in a competition to snap the best photograph of the site.

The amateur photographers were invited onto the site on Wednesday 20 September to take photographs on the development and inside the Arkwright and Framer showhomes.

Andrew Kernan, Fiona Mitchell, Sales Manager, Ian Woods and Joan Snelling, sales advisor

‘Open Spaces’ by Ian Woods was chosen as the winner, while ‘Art Deco-ration’ by Andrew Kernan claimed the runners-up spot.

Steve Peel, Programme Secretary at Crawley Camera Club, said: “We were delighted to be asked to take part in a photographic collaboration and challenge with Bellway. The opportunity to get members involved with local initiatives, developments and businesses is novel and intriguing.

“As part of the challenge. we were able to try out our different interests and styles in an unusual photographic context and try to add a local perspective while thinking about a narrative for each picture appropriate for ‘a client’.”

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “The quality of the work submitted by these amateur photographers was incredibly high. This made the job of the judges a difficult, albeit an enjoyable, one.

• ‘Art Deco-ration’ which saw Andrew Kernan claim the runners-up prize.

“Ian’s thoughtful exterior shot was picked as the winner as it encapsulates the peaceful setting of the new homes, grouped around open space crowned by a small group of trees. Andrew’s interior photograph, meanwhile, is a striking image using a circular hall mirror to illustrate the textured geometric wallpaper and Art Deco styling within the Arkwright showhome.

“We feel very much part of the community in Crawley and it was good to be able to invite members of the local camera club onto our site for the competition. Their interesting photographs certainly made us see parts of the development from a different perspective.”

Crawley Camera Club’s origins date back to 1961 and the club gives people a place to learn, improve and share their photography. Photography enthusiasts of all levels of experience and with any camera – including smartphones – are welcome. Further details about Crawley Camera Club can be found at https://crawleycameraclub.co.uk.

There’s currently a selection of one-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Riverbrook Place, with prices starting at £245,000.

For more information about the new homes at the development, call the sales team on 01293 306782 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-london/riverbrook-place.