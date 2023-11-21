'Amaze-ing' art exhibition to showcase art from disabled young people

Young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) will have a unique opportunity to showcase their creative talents at an upcoming art exhibition in Brighton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amaze, a charity which supports families of disabled children and young people, is hosting a three-day art exhibition at Phoenix Art Space from 1st to 3rd December. All the works displayed have been completed by young people who have taken part in Amazing Futures, either as a participant or as a peer supporter.

Amazing Futures is a free peer support activity group, which is hosted across Brighton & Hove and East Sussex for young people aged 14-25. The group welcomes young people with SEND, or additional needs of any kind, to come together for a variety of different activities, including games, art and walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition runs alongside an online art auction which will feature art from professional artists and some of the displayed art by young people. The online auction will launch on 30th November and finish on 15th December.

Painting of Brighton Pier by Eliph Hadert to be displayed at the exhibition

Funds raised from the auction, which features art from a number of local artists including Faye Bridgwater, Kitty McCurdy and Judith Berrill, will go towards helping more young people attend Amaze’s Amazing Futures programme.

Sue Winter, Amazing Futures Coordinator for Brighton & Hove at Amaze said: “I’m thrilled that some of the young people we support have such a brilliant opportunity to showcase their wonderful creative talent.

“Our work with young people at Amazing Futures involves a lot of art-based activities as so many of the young people are creative and can express themselves more easily this way. I can’t wait for more people to experience the joy of their fantastic artwork at our exhibition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliph Hadert, an emerging artist and an Amaze trustee said: “The support I received from Amaze was really important in all aspects of my life. Without it I wouldn't have been able to grow my confidence and resilience. I am now studying 3D design and craft at the University of Brighton.

“It’s going to be a great experience to showcase my work in a local art gallery and for it to be auctioned off alongside established artists at the Amaze Art Exhibition. I am especially pleased to see my work displayed next to my peers, the other young people Amaze supports as some was produced in the art sessions Amaze runs.