An innovative genetic test launches in Brighton to help prevent hearing loss in vulnerable newborns

The neonatal intensive care unit – also known as the Trevor Mann Baby Unit (TMBU) – at the Royal Sussex County Hospital is now using an innovative genetic test that can help identify newborn babies at risk from hearing loss if treated with a common antibiotic.

The test, which involves taking a gentle cheek swab, takes just 26 minutes to determine whether a critically ill baby has a single gene change that could cause permanent hearing loss if they are treated with the first-choice antibiotic, Gentamicin.

If the genetic change is detected, babies are given a different antibiotic.

Dr Jodie Nguyen is the Neonatal Registrar within TMBU. She said: “We admit around 450 newborn babies to the TMBU each year – many will be unwell and require antibiotics. For those carrying this genetic variation, even a single dose of Gentamicin can sometimes cause severe irreversible hearing loss.

UHSussex Neonatal unit staff pictured handling the Genedrive test.

“Until now, we have not been able to test for this gene prior to administering antibiotics because genetic testing takes at least a few days, and we must give antibiotics quickly – within one hour – in order for them to be the most effective against infection.”

Dr Cassie Lawn, Consultant Neonatologist and Clinical Lead at TMBU, added: "The whole neonatal team are excited to offer this screening test, to the advantage of the vulnerable babies we admit to our neonatal unit.

“We are just the second NHS Trust in the country to use this equipment - and proud to be an early adopter of this pioneering technology and protect babies from potential side-effects of essential medications."

These results can also provide important information for the rest of the family too as the gene is inherited down the maternal line.