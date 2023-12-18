An inspiring Youth Awards 2023 at Horsham's Saxon Weald

Parents , carers, teachers, friends and youth workers were invited to make their nominations in one of four categories: young carer, contribution to the local community, sporting success, and achievement in learning.

Saxon Weald received numerous entries detailing the achievements of inspiring and resilient young people aged between 11 and 18. The panel of four judges, which included Dan Fairchild, Youth Provision Officer for Horsham District Council, and Kay Simpson, who devised the annual event, had a difficult time selecting just one winner for each category. Kay said ‘It was an absolute privilege to read the inspiring stories of all the young people nominated. It was so difficult to judge as they are all winners in their own right!’