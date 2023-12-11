An invitation to participate in ’20 minutes at 20:00′ Candlelit Gatherings

On Saturday 16th December at 8pm, local people are invited to light candles - either publicly with others or privately at home (or somewhere else if they are not at home that evening) - to show their concern and help raise awareness of the link between the millions of human lives, homes and livelihoods being lost and the more frequent and extreme weather events caused by climate breakdown.

The invitation to light candles comes in response to the call by scientists around the world for the global public to take urgent, collective action to avert climate breakdown. And a week after the University of Exeter's Global Systems Institute published its Global Tipping Points report.

Since the first candlelit gatherings in November, there have been extreme climate-related snowstorms and flooding in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, as well as confirmation that 2023 is set to be the hottest year on record. The monsoon season in India earlier this year was reported as being linked to climate breakdown, as was Asia’s ‘devastating heat’ in the summer.

The candlelit gatherings are the brainchild of Bev Exall, a 57-year old mother of two from Haslemere, Surrey.

#nomoreclimatedeaths November

She says: “Life depends on balance, and the earth's systems are being pushed to the edge of what they can operate within.

“These systems are now showing all the signs of imminent collapse. Without healthy and balanced global ecosystems that maintain conditions within the limits needed for life, life as we know it, including for humans, will not be possible.

“I’m calling on everyone to light candles – either individually in their homes or collectively in their towns and villages – to remember the millions of lives, homes and livelihoods that are being lost due to climate breakdown, and to send a clear message to politicians and others in power that time is running out.

“We are living in fear for our future, and that of our children. We need urgent action that puts repair of earth’s life-sustaining systems ahead of the vested interests of global corporations.

Petersfield #nomoreclimatedeaths gathering

“I invite people to choose their level of participation based on which they feel most comfortable with. Whichever they choose, we invite people to stand for 20 minutes at 8pm, with a 1-minute silence at 8.20pm. I was truly heartened by those who took part in November. Passersby engaged with each of the gatherings that took place and the conversations that ensued raised people's awareness and knowledge. My wish is that the effect will be cumulative and support will continue to grow.“

Personal level action

Because no one person is too small to take action and individual action is as important as collective action.

Light a candle at home (or wherever you are at 8pm on Saturday 16th December) to show your concern for what is happening

Hold a sign with your town/village and #nomoreclimatedeaths written on it

Take a photo

Post on your chosen social media using #nomoreclimatedeaths

If you would prefer not to post on social media, email your photo to [email protected] , where it will be collated with others. You can also request to join the closed '20 at 20:00' private Facebook group and post them on there, if you wish.

Midhurst #nomoreclimatedeaths gathering

Social level action

Invite friends and others to light candles and stand in a public place in your town/village

Hold a sign stating your town/village and #nomoreclimatedeaths

Take a photo

Post on your chosen social media using #nomoreclimatedeaths or email your photo to [email protected] , where it will be collated with others. You can also request to join the closed '20 at 20:00' private Facebook group and post them there.

Community level action

Create your own event on Facebook for your local area and rally people to come together to light candles and hold signs stating your town/village and #nomoreclimatedeaths

Use the wording in this example: https://facebook.com/events/s/20-minutes-at-2000-candlelit-g/1434901533724359/ . Remember to specify an actual place for people to meet in your town on the event page

Within Sussex, gatherings will be happening at: Midhurst, Bus Station Chichester, The Cross Horsham, Carfax Plus in Haslemere, Lion Green, and Petersfield, The Square



Democracy level action