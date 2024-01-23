Andrew Griffith ‘In Conversation’ with Pulborough audience
Around 90 residents attended the ‘In Conversation’ event which took place in Pulborough Village Hall on Friday night (19th January). In a lively question and answer session they had the opportunity to hear Andrew’s views on a wide range of topics which included the recent Post Office scandal, partial closure of the A29 road in the village, the future of NHS dentistry and immigration.
Gary Shipton, who himself is a West Sussex resident, opened the evening with asking Andrew about the latest challenges for Government and about the Rwanda Bill, which is progressing through Parliament. He then chaired questions from the audience.
Andrew gave time to answer each of the questions fully, demonstrating an openness in the conversation.
The Pulborough ‘In Conversation’ was the latest in a series of public events in which Andrew Griffith has made himself available to hear the views of local people. It is another form of engagement which he has as an MP to bring the work of Parliament closer to constituents.
This is alongside his regular work of weekly surgeries, surveys of residents on important topics such as the NHS and transport, and meetings with local organisations.
Following the Pulborough, event Andrew Griffith said: “I am grateful to those who braved the chill to join the event in Pulborough and to independent Editor and journalist, Gary Shipton for chairing the event.
"The good turnout and healthy number of questions shows that people are interested in politics.
"Also that it is local issues which often matter the most and I’ve already been speaking to WSCC Cabinet member for roads about some of the feedback from the meeting.”