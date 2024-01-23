Andrew Griffith ‘In Conversation’ with Pulborough audience

Gary Shipton grilling Andrew Griffith MP in Pulborough

Around 90 residents attended the ‘In Conversation’ event which took place in Pulborough Village Hall on Friday night (19th January). In a lively question and answer session they had the opportunity to hear Andrew’s views on a wide range of topics which included the recent Post Office scandal, partial closure of the A29 road in the village, the future of NHS dentistry and immigration.

Gary Shipton, who himself is a West Sussex resident, opened the evening with asking Andrew about the latest challenges for Government and about the Rwanda Bill, which is progressing through Parliament. He then chaired questions from the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew gave time to answer each of the questions fully, demonstrating an openness in the conversation.

Andrew Griffith in conversation with audience in Pulborough

The Pulborough ‘In Conversation’ was the latest in a series of public events in which Andrew Griffith has made himself available to hear the views of local people. It is another form of engagement which he has as an MP to bring the work of Parliament closer to constituents.

This is alongside his regular work of weekly surgeries, surveys of residents on important topics such as the NHS and transport, and meetings with local organisations.

Following the Pulborough, event Andrew Griffith said: “I am grateful to those who braved the chill to join the event in Pulborough and to independent Editor and journalist, Gary Shipton for chairing the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The good turnout and healthy number of questions shows that people are interested in politics.