Andrew Griffith MP expresses support for Horizon scandal victims

The Horizon scandal, which has affected victims been 1999 and 2015, falsely convicted over 700 sub-postmasters who had been accused of theft after faulty software made money appear to go missing. Victims protested their innocence, but only 93 convictions have been overturned.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 14:49 GMT
Arundel &amp; South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, with Arundel Postmaster, Paul MoneyArundel &amp; South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, with Arundel Postmaster, Paul Money
Arundel &amp; South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, with Arundel Postmaster, Paul Money

Widespread interest in the scandal has grown in the last few weeks following the airing of a four part series, Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Real Story, on ITV.

The Prime Minister and the Justice Secretary announced that the Government is assessing what legal mechanism can be triggered in order to overturn the convictions of all 700 victims.

Commenting on the ongoing issue, Andrew Griffith MP said: “The Sub-Postmasters scandalous prosecution by Post Office managers clearly reveals a most appalling miscarriage of justice.

"Long hours and thin margins make running a post office as much a community service as a business: one reason why we feel so appalled at the prosecutions and indeed the persecution of the victims.

It is absolutely right that the Government is looking at ways to further speed up the process of wiping away the convictions of victims and ensuring that they receive rapid and proper compensation.

“I am pleased that the former boss of the Post Office has agreed to hand back her CBE in the wake of the scandal, something I have been vocal on in the last few days.”

