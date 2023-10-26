Andrew Griffith MP ‘In Conversation’ with Henfield audience

Andrew Griffith MP, the Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, was in the hot seat once again on Friday evening for an audience with Henfield’s local people, chaired by Gary Shipton, the Editor In Chief and Regional Director of Sussex World.

The ‘In Conversation’ event took place in Henfield Hall and there was a large turnout of constituents from Henfield and the surrounding villages, keen to hear the local and national views of the Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith.

A huge range of topics were covered through the questions asked by the audience and responded to by the MP, on local matters such as housing and development, including Mr Griffith’s public opposition to the Mayfield and Buckbarn ‘new towns’, the Government’s new approach to net zero, road safety in Henfield and the surrounding communities, and cancer screening times.

Gary, who himself is a local resident, opened the evening with an insightful interview with Andrew.

Andrew Griffith MP and local journalist, Gary Shipton

Andrew spoke about his work in business before becoming a Member of Parliament and his local record of action in the constituency.

The event was the second in a series and is alongside Andrew’s regular weekly surgeries, extensive surveys of residents on important topics such as the NHS, and meetings with local organisations.

Constituents can also write to Andrew to ask for a tour to see inside one of the world's most famous buildings and find out more about the work of UK Parliament.

Following the Henfield event, Andrew Griffith said: “It was another great evening, and I am grateful to those who came along and to Gary Shipton for chairing the event in formidable style once.