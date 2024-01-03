Andrew Griffith MP in Pulborough for ‘In Conversation with your MP’ event
Chaired by Gary Shipton, Editor in Chief of the West Sussex County Times, local people will have the opportunity to put forward any questions they might have to their Member of Parliament. Andrew will be present in his capacity as the local MP, not as a Minister, so this is a strictly non-political event which will be focused on local affairs and the things that matter to residents.
Andrew has been the Arundel and South Downs MP since 2019 and has been a champion for rural issues, including broadband, rural crime, safer and quieter roads, protecting our environment from unsustainable development, supporting our high streets and championing local businesses.
This event is in addition to his usual visits, surgeries, and constituency meetings. Andrew has been hosting ‘In Conversation’ events across West Sussex as the local Member of Parliament, with hundreds of local residents attending, in Henfield, Warningcamp and Petworth. He looks forward to the 2024 series of events.
To register your interest, you can go to Eventbrite - https://bit.ly/3TLPE. Tickets are free but will be limited in number to comply with the venue capacity restrictions, so register your details soon.
Ahead of the event Andrew Griffith said: “People might feel remote from the important work that goes on in Parliament and I recognise that headline party politics may turn some people off, but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that everyone faces.
“The ‘In Conversation’ event is an opportunity for local residents to see a formidable independent local journalist putting me on the spot on matters affecting us all, and a chance for the audience to ask their own questions too.”