Andrew Griffith MP joins 50th anniversary Poddle for Wey and Arun Canal Trust

Andrew Griffith MP joined walkers in Petworth Park for the annual Wey & Arun Canal Trust – part of which runs through the Arundel and South Downs constituency on its way to the Arun River – on their very special 50th Anniversary ‘Poddle’ (Sunday June 4).

Andrew with Margaret Darvill, Vice Chairman of Wey and Arundel Canal Trust.

The Wey and Arun Canal Trust, a charitable organization established in 1973, has had a rich history with a keen eye on the preservation and restoration of the Wey and Arun Canal. The trust's most endearing tradition, fondly known as the ‘Poddle’, is a beloved annual fundraising walk that mobilizes canal enthusiasts and community members to contribute to the upkeep and restoration of the historic waterway.

The Poddle takes its whimsical name from a delightful blend of words - "podiatry" and "waddle" - which aptly encapsulates the spirit of this walking event. Typically stretching over about 12 to 15 miles of beautiful countryside, the Poddle is more than just a walk. Andrew described it as ‘an embodiment of community spirit and passion for local history and environment’.

This year’s Poddle commenced and finished in Petworth Park which has a special link with the Wey & Arun Canal as it was thanks to the 3rd Earl of Egremont (1751 – 1837) that the canal was built. His aim was not to make money but to improve the district by providing better transport and trading links. Andrew was one of around 150 people taking part this year raising funds for the Trust.

Walkers taking part in the 'Poddle'

If you would like to donate please go to their website weyarun.org.uk