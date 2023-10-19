Andrew Griffith MP launches children’s Christmas art competition for half term

Andrew Griffith MP has launched his popular annual Christmas card competition to all primary schools across Arundel and South Downs.

The MP has invited children aged between 4 and 11 to send in their best Christmas card designs which will be displayed in his online gallery on his website. One winner and five runners up will be selected to feature in this year’s Christmas card which will be sent to over 1,500 people including the Prime Minster Rishi Sunak. A further 10,000 e-cards with the local artworks will also be sent out.

Andrew has invited local artist and children’s book author Hope Bullen to help him choose the favourite pictures. The winners will be personally presented with a certificate and a small prize, and every child who sends in their artwork will receive a personal letter of thanks from Andrew.

This year's sponsors are Hepworth Brewers & Co in Pulborough, and Tates of Sussex Garden Centres, which includes Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post and South Down Garden Centre in Hassocks.

Andrew said: “It is an exciting time of the year for me when I launch the competition to all of our schools and start receiving wonderful pictures from the children. It is heart-warming to see their uplifting pieces of art. I am delighted that Hope Bullen has agreed to help me to choose the best ones because it is always a difficult job.”