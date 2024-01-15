Andrew Griffith MP visits award-winning exporter Thermco Systems in Washington
Andrew met Thermco’s CEO Gerry Thurgood, an electrical engineer who established the Tetreon Group of companies which incorporates Thermco Systems.
Gerry is also a driving voice of the semiconductor industry and sits as a board member of the National Microelectrics Institute.
In December, Gerry Thurgood was announced as the TechWorks winner of the ‘Contribution to Industry’ award. This award is given by TechWorks to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the UK tech industry. The business was also given the prestigious ‘Manufacturing Site of the Year’ Award. This award recognises the team’s hard work in engineering, manufacturing and delivering high-quality systems as well as their commitment to NetZero and sustainability efforts.
Andrew was given a tour of the Washington-based manufacturing plant by Gerry and Emma Benham, General Manager. He saw all the areas of the research and manufacturing processes.
Semiconductor machines have enabled the production of silicon microchips, as used in cars for example. As the technology evolves, the need for more powerful and efficient chips increases.
The business’s global presence as an exporter is an important one, and Andrew was pleased to know that the business has its UK Headquarters based locally. Thermco Systems are also shaping futures by providing degree level apprenticeships to young electrical engineers, linking to Chichester University. Kickstarting careers in this sector is important to maintain the development of skills needed in the industry.
Andrew Griffith MP said:
“It was a pleasure to meet Gerry Thurgood and to see the business he has grown into an important international distributor. This side of the UK’s tech industry is an important one, and where the UK Government has developed a National Semiconductor Strategy which Gerry has been advising on. The strategy outlines the UK’s vision on semiconductor technologies. The plan is that this will facilitate innovation, boost growth in the domestic economy, create jobs and improve the resilience of the UK in semiconductor supply.”