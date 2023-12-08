Andrew Griffith MP visits company developing bee and nature friendly products

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, visited Andermatt’s UK office in Small Dole to discover more about innovation within the world of biologicals. Biologicals offer sustainable and nature-friendly tools to growers and are part of a rapidly growing sector of agriculture where feeding the soil is as important as feeding the plants.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew met with Dr Andy Brown, Managing Director, and Robbe Di Nardo, Sales Director. Andermatt’s South Downs based UK headquarters supports the business across the whole of the UK and Republic of Ireland, selling to garden centres, farmers, and bee keepers.

During his visit, Andrew Griffith was shown some of the cutting-edge innovation being developed and manufactured by companies such as Andermatt. Biological control products include natural insecticides, plastic-free insect netting, 100% biodegradable heavy-duty frost fleece, and fertilisers manufactured as part of a circular system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andermatt are one of the many SMEs who drive innovation development. During Andrew Griffith’s visit they also discussed the challenges faced by smaller companies. Topics included the future of sustainable agriculture, regulation of biological plant protection products, Welsh wool, plastic tax and Net Zero targets.

Andrew Griffith with Andermatt UK team

The technologies being developed by companies such as Andermatt and other IBMA (International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association) members are creating sustainable solutions to support British farmers grow our food. Supporting innovation in this sector is an important topic.

Dr Andrew Brown, Managing Director of Andermatt UK said of the visit: “As our local MP, it is great that Mr Griffith has taken the time to visit us and discuss issues affecting small innovative companies such as ourselves. As both a local industry and an innovative manufacturer, the technologies being developed by Andermatt support British farmers grow more sustainably, allow gardeners to enjoy their hobby in a greener way and help government reach their environmental targets.”