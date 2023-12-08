Andrew Griffith MP visits company developing bee and nature friendly products
Andrew met with Dr Andy Brown, Managing Director, and Robbe Di Nardo, Sales Director. Andermatt’s South Downs based UK headquarters supports the business across the whole of the UK and Republic of Ireland, selling to garden centres, farmers, and bee keepers.
During his visit, Andrew Griffith was shown some of the cutting-edge innovation being developed and manufactured by companies such as Andermatt. Biological control products include natural insecticides, plastic-free insect netting, 100% biodegradable heavy-duty frost fleece, and fertilisers manufactured as part of a circular system.
Andermatt are one of the many SMEs who drive innovation development. During Andrew Griffith’s visit they also discussed the challenges faced by smaller companies. Topics included the future of sustainable agriculture, regulation of biological plant protection products, Welsh wool, plastic tax and Net Zero targets.
The technologies being developed by companies such as Andermatt and other IBMA (International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association) members are creating sustainable solutions to support British farmers grow our food. Supporting innovation in this sector is an important topic.
Dr Andrew Brown, Managing Director of Andermatt UK said of the visit: “As our local MP, it is great that Mr Griffith has taken the time to visit us and discuss issues affecting small innovative companies such as ourselves. As both a local industry and an innovative manufacturer, the technologies being developed by Andermatt support British farmers grow more sustainably, allow gardeners to enjoy their hobby in a greener way and help government reach their environmental targets.”
Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was great to hear more about Andermatt’s development and products, and I am delighted to know that their UK headquarters are right here in the South Downs. Andermatt’s biological range are important products for growers, farmers and the home gardeners, and I hope this more nature-friendly way of growing will become a standard practice before too long.”