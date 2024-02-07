Andrew Griffith MP welcomes CityFibre lightning fast broadband for West Sussex
Julia Lopez, Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, has confirmed that West Sussex will benefit from a £100.6 million contract with broadband supplier CityFibre.
This significant investment will bring gigabit-capable broadband to homes and businesses that would otherwise not be reached by suppliers’ commercial rollout plans. It will improve connectivity for some of the hardest to reach communities across the area, allowing residents to start a business, stay in touch with family and friends, and access all the opportunities that technology offers them regardless of where they live.
As the only 100% Full Fibre wholesale network in the UK, CityFibre is trusted by major
Internet Service Providers and mobile operators including TalkTalk, Three, Vodafone and
Zen as well as a new generation of smaller regional ISPs dedicated to delivering Full Fibre
Broadband.
Andrew Griffith has been a champion for better rural broadband, supporting previous fibre schemes and most recently celebrating completion of a fibre delivery project in the village of Graffham where more than 300 properties were connected.
Andrew Griffith MP said: “I am very pleased to know that CityFibre have been tasked with the delivery of faster fibre broadband to thousands of homes in West Sussex, especially rural harder-to-reach areas. I look forward to working with the BDUK team to get local projects underway and will share more details with my constituents as soon as I have them.”