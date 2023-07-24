Andrew Griffith MP welcomes Government’s focus on city-centre housebuilding

Andrew Griffith, Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, has welcomed the Government’s new housebuilding proposals to end unsustainable rural overdevelopment, building the homes the country needs in the areas which can accommodate new housing.

In a speech by the Housing Secretary today, the Government announced that it will prioritise building in on brownfield sites in inner-city areas where demand is highest and infrastructure already exists rather than concreting over the countryside.

The reforms also make it easier for self-builders and local small-scale sustainable homebuilding – such as barn conversions and the repurposing of agricultural buildings.

Commenting on the proposals, Andrew Griffith MP said:

Andrew Griffith MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is good news for communities in rural West Sussex under threat from unsustainable overdevelopment. I have always been clear in my opposition to rural overdevelopment and, since my very first speech in Parliament, have set out ideas to reform the planning system to avoid concreting over our countryside. I am delighted to see many of those ideas in the Government policies announced today.

As well as moving the bulk of development away from the south east, these plans will also ensure London develops upwards not outwards.