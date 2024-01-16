Andrew Griffith visits Arundel horse riding school to discuss road safety

Andrew Griffith, the Arundel and South Downs MP, visited Aundel Riding Centre on Friday (12th January) and heard why they want to make the roads in Arundel safer for horse-riders and drivers alike.

Andrew met Rory Leggett whose family have run Arundel Riding Centre for over 60 years. They were joined by Alan Hiscox, Director of Safety at the British Horse Society.

Rory gave Andrew a tour of the centre that includes an indoor and outdoor sand arena, and they walked along the roads that horse riders must use to access their other riding routes. The riding centre was dissected from the woodland and fields they use when the A284 was built to bypass the centre of Arundel. The road has since become much busier with faster and noisier traffic.

Horse riders at the centre must often lead their horses along and across roads in Arundel, exiting the centre onto the lower section of the A284 close to the A27 Arundel roundabout. Rory told his MP that too often road users overtake their horses where it is not safe to do so, or don’t slow down sufficiently. He also described the effects of excessively loud vehicles racing past the arena which frightens the horses.

Andrew Griffith MP and Rory Leggett of the Arundel Riding Centre

Rory Leggett will be presenting his proposals to Arundel Town Council.

Alan Hiscox said:

“The British Horse Society’s Dead Slow campaign in all about informing and involving drivers how to be safe around horses on the roads. It is great that Andrew visited Arundel Riding School and saw the challenges that they face on a daily basis with the speed of traffic around the horses. We all support Rory Leggett in his work to make it safer on the roads for his horses.”

Andrew Griffith MP said:

Alan Hiscox of The British Horse Society, Andrew Griffith MP, Rory Legget of Arundel Riding Centre

“It was good to meet Rory Leggett and Alan Hiscox and to see for myself the road safety concerns they have. It is important that drivers take extra care when driving near horses on the roads.