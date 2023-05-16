Andrew Griffith visits village school celebrating 150th anniversary this year

Ashurst C of E Primary school is looking forward to celebrating 150 years of being a much-loved village school set in the heart of the South Downs. Andrew Griffith MP visited the school to meet headteacher Sarah Smith, the staff, and children. He was also invited to take part in a Q&A session with the Year 5 and 6 classes.

Andrew Griffith with Headteacher Sarah Smith (far left) and children of Ashurst CofE Primary School

The school first opened in 1873 and has been an important of the local community. The children take part in many activities throughout the year which often includes the whole village.

It was this connection to their local community which came through the questions the children asked their local MP. Andrew Griffith was asked about offshore windfarms, rural crime, sports and leisure facilities, and what the government is doing to support Ukraine.Ashurst Primary has a number of Ukrainian pupils displaced by the war but who are very settled in the small school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children were also keen to learn more about what a Member of Parliament does and how to become one.

Andrew Griffith visits Ashurst CofE Primary School