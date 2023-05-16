Edit Account-Sign Out
Andrew Griffith visits village school celebrating 150th anniversary this year

Ashurst C of E Primary school is looking forward to celebrating 150 years of being a much-loved village school set in the heart of the South Downs. Andrew Griffith MP visited the school to meet headteacher Sarah Smith, the staff, and children. He was also invited to take part in a Q&A session with the Year 5 and 6 classes.

By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 08:49 BST
Andrew Griffith with Headteacher Sarah Smith (far left) and children of Ashurst CofE Primary SchoolAndrew Griffith with Headteacher Sarah Smith (far left) and children of Ashurst CofE Primary School
The school first opened in 1873 and has been an important of the local community. The children take part in many activities throughout the year which often includes the whole village.

It was this connection to their local community which came through the questions the children asked their local MP. Andrew Griffith was asked about offshore windfarms, rural crime, sports and leisure facilities, and what the government is doing to support Ukraine.Ashurst Primary has a number of Ukrainian pupils displaced by the war but who are very settled in the small school.

The children were also keen to learn more about what a Member of Parliament does and how to become one.

Andrew Griffith visits Ashurst CofE Primary SchoolAndrew Griffith visits Ashurst CofE Primary School
Following the visit, Andrew said: “It was a delight to visit Ashurst Primary School and I was given a very warm welcome. I particularly enjoyed talking the children who showed a genuine interest in their local environment and what happens in Westminster. I look forward to the school’s 150th anniversary celebrations later in the year.”

Related topics:Andrew GriffithPrimary schoolSarah SmithSouth DownsMember of Parliament