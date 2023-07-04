Andrew Griffith welcomes British ambassadors to South Downs summit

Andrew Griffith MP welcomed British ambassadors to Wilton Park on Friday (June 30) for the first Ambassadorial Summit.

Andrew with a delegation of Ambassadors and Wilton Park's CEOr Tom Cargill (front right)

The event assembled key members of the London diplomatic community, foreign policy experts, and Foreign and Commonwealth Development Minister David Rutley, for discussions and debate on the future of British Foreign Policy.

The important discussions picked up on the themes raised by the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in his speech at Chatham House’s London Conference in which he called for a reinvigorated multilateral system. The importance of multilateralism is something which Wilton Park is a major contributor to.

The summit provided a platform for informal dialogue, networking, and building new links to support future cooperation and was a classic example of diplomacy in the Downs.

Wilton Park, based at Wiston House, is an executive agency of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office supporting British foreign policy priorities that are core to the UK’s public diplomacy work. It is an independent forum for international conversation, building and curating trusted global networks, connecting public, private and third sector in dialogue.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was an honour, as the host Member of Parliament, to welcome our Ambassadors to the first Ambassadorial Summit at Wilton Park. The setting of Wiston House in the beautiful South Downs provided a special place for their important discussions on foreign policy.”

On Friday July 7 Andrew Griffith MP will be welcoming Sussex businesses to Wilton Park for the third SussExport event which focuses on international trade and Sussex’s offer to the world.