Andy Dickens is Steyning Jazz Club guest

Coming to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, December 6 is “an irresistible sextet promising an evening of fine music and wholesome good humour.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Andy Dickens’ lively trumpet and flugelhorn playing evokes the warmth and exuberance of Mardi Gras Orleans, the heat of Chicago clubland and the excitement of small-band New York swing. This hand-picked quintessential sextet has a wry presentation style and a range of popular jazz from the carnival trumpet and dancing street-beat of Dr John’s New Orleans through to the driving swing of Clark Terry and Oscar Peterson. This is a band that is as entertaining as it gets, promising a wonderful evening of fine music and wholesome good humour.

“A frequent guest at European jazz festivals, Andy has played with many first-rate English and American musicians including Slim Gaillard; Ken Peplowski; Joe Darensbourg; Franz Jackson; Jason Marsalis; Humphrey Littleton; Terry Lightfoot; Judith Durham; Clark Tracey; Bruce Turner; Jools Holland; Duncan Lamont; David Newton and many more. Although often featured as a guest musician with other bands, his own concerts are punctuated with song and off-beat observations, and his typically wry presentation results in a programme that draws prodigiously on the finest traditions in jazz.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band line-up will be: Andy Dickens, trumpet; Mark Aston, trombone and baritone sax; Al Nicholls, tenor sax; Sandy Burnett, bass; Rod Brown, drums and hand beats; and Tim Haskinson, piano.

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. “Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box) For those unable to book online team member, Lindsay Buchanan, will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. Information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.