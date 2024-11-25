Andy Dickens is Steyning Jazz Club guest

Coming to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, December 6 is “an irresistible sextet promising an evening of fine music and wholesome good humour.”

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Andy Dickens’ lively trumpet and flugelhorn playing evokes the warmth and exuberance of Mardi Gras Orleans, the heat of Chicago clubland and the excitement of small-band New York swing. This hand-picked quintessential sextet has a wry presentation style and a range of popular jazz from the carnival trumpet and dancing street-beat of Dr John’s New Orleans through to the driving swing of Clark Terry and Oscar Peterson. This is a band that is as entertaining as it gets, promising a wonderful evening of fine music and wholesome good humour.

“A frequent guest at European jazz festivals, Andy has played with many first-rate English and American musicians including Slim Gaillard; Ken Peplowski; Joe Darensbourg; Franz Jackson; Jason Marsalis; Humphrey Littleton; Terry Lightfoot; Judith Durham; Clark Tracey; Bruce Turner; Jools Holland; Duncan Lamont; David Newton and many more. Although often featured as a guest musician with other bands, his own concerts are punctuated with song and off-beat observations, and his typically wry presentation results in a programme that draws prodigiously on the finest traditions in jazz.”

The band line-up will be: Andy Dickens, trumpet; Mark Aston, trombone and baritone sax; Al Nicholls, tenor sax; Sandy Burnett, bass; Rod Brown, drums and hand beats; and Tim Haskinson, piano.

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. “Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box) For those unable to book online team member, Lindsay Buchanan, will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. Information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.

