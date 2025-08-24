Andy Panayi and his quartet play Hastings date

Andy Panayi and his quartet will be playing at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on Tuesday, September 2.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “An exceptionally gifted jazz musician, skilled not just in performance but also in composition and arranging, Andy will be the star of Jazz Hastings September session.

“Born in Islington in north London and interested in music from an early age, Andy studied at the Trinity College of Music before embarking on a professional music career.

“Andy has been a stalwart of the British jazz and session scenes since the 1980s and has always set himself the highest musical standards. He plays all the saxophones and all the flutes and occasionally the clarinet and leads several of his own groups, both jazz and classical.

“He has performed and recorded with many singers such as Shirley Bassey, Jessye Norman, Paul McCartney, Seth MacFarlane, Elaine Paige, Salena Jones, Elvis Costello, Georgie Fame, Peter Skellen, Zoot Money, Irene Reed, Elaine Delmar, Helen Shapiro, Madeline Bell & Patty Austin, to name just a few.

“He’s also worked alongside or supported Abdulla Ibrahim, Freddie Hubbard, Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Centre Jazz Orchestra, Scott Hamilton, John Dankworth & Cleo Laine and Humphrey Lyttleton. He’s played with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Moscow City Ballet and the Bert Kaempfert Orchestra.

“He is a professor at the Royal College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music and works as a consultant with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music and the Trinity College London Exam Boards developing jazz and classical syllabuses for future examinations.

“For this session, he’ll be playing tenor sax alongside distinguished jazz veterans Roy Hilton on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Bobby Worth on drums.”

Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Admission is £15 on the door.