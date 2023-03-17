Angel Inn inferno: Thousands raised for owners and residents of neighbouring shops

A devastating inferno tore through the heart of Midhurst yesterday leaving people without homes and livelihoods.

Thirty-four Ukrainian refugees were rescued from the fire after it broke out at 1am yesterday (Thursday, March 16) and the families are being supported by West Sussex County Council.

Other businesses have been totally destroyed by the fire, as we as at least one home. The Midhurst community has rallied around all those affected by the blaze and now more than £7,000 has been raised to support the people who have been displaced and lost businesses.

Jess Brown-Fuller has set up the fundraiser and wrote this heartfelt message: “I am sure you have seen the coverage on every news station about the devastating fire that ripped through The Angel Hotel and the building next to it in the early hours of Thursday March 16.

The Angel Inn in Midhurst. Picture by Steve Robards

“The Angel hotel was hosting fifteen families that are under the care of West Sussex County Council and the support that they have received and will continue to receive is excellent, with all of them rehoused in temporary accommodation by lunchtime on the same day.

“What has been reported far less is that the fire also took out the beautiful historic building to the left of the hotel, and with it destroyed a pop-up charity shop, a card and gifts shop, and The Olive & Vine, a popular restaurant and bar.

“The loss of the Olive & Vine is so much more than a small business in the heart of our town - Damien and Robbie have just lost the project that they have poured their hearts and souls into since 2018, coping with a pandemic forcing their closure for months, increasing food prices and recently exponential energy bills. They have fought against all odds to continue to make their small local business survive and thrive and what has happened to them is immeasurably cruel.

“Damien and his partner Ayesha have also lost their home, as they lived above the Olive & Vine, along with their Head Chef George and a good friend of theirs, Robin. The four of them are now displaced, with no means of income and no idea of what the future holds.

“With the permission of Damien and Robbie, I am starting this GoFundMe to support with the immediate costs that will be incurred, such as finding short term accommodation and replacing the essential items they would have lost in the fire Midhurst as a community has always rallied in times of adversity - I hope we can show them that their community cares about them.”

At the time of writing, 251 people have made donations totalling £7,720.