Anger as people stuck in Chichester car park for nearly two hours

There is severe gridlock in Portfield retail park this afternoon with dozens of cars unable to leave the Dunelm and M&S car park.

One man has been stuck in the car park for nearly two hours after coming to collect a single item from John Lewis.

He described the scene as cars ‘lapped’ the car park.

Picture from the scene

He said: “There is a lot of anger. People have even called the police.”

Concerns have also been raised about the traffic limiting access to emergency services.

The eye witness said: “Everyone is talking to each other and a lot of people are worried. People with various disabilities that need to get home.”

According to traffic sources, there are heavy delays along the A27 Chichester bypass, around the Portfield roundabout, along the A285 up to Weshampnett Road.