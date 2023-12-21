Angmering community come together for Christmas Carol Bonanza

Ecclesden Park, Angmering, celebrated a not-so-silent night of Christmas carolling on Saturday 16th December, thanks to the generosity of local housebuilder David Wilson Homes.

The festivities, organised by St Margaret’s Church in collaboration with local residents, were hosted on the development’s newly opened playground - the latest addition to over six and a half acres of green open space at Ecclesden Park.

A brass brand from the Salvation Army provided live music for carolling, around an eleven-foot-tall Christmas tree gifted by David Wilson Homes for residents to enjoy, complete with a further £250 donation for decorations and refreshments.

Alex Dowling head of sales and marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “At Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, we believe in building real communities and providing opportunities to create shared memories.

“This Christmas event organised by the Church in collaboration with local residents, not only embodies the spirit of the season, but also underpins our commitment to building a close-knit community.”

Ecclesden Park resident, Ed Olsworth-Peter, who co-organised the event, commented: “Christmas provides a fantastic opportunity for us to come together and foster a sense of community with our neighbours. It was wonderful to see so many people there and to get to know one another better. I want to extend my thanks to Rev. Mark Standen, Vicar of St Margaret’s Church for organising the carol singing and Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for their generous contribution, which helped to make this event even more memorable!”

Currently available at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ Ecclesden Park development is a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £369,995 for a two-bedroom property.