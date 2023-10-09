Angmering Grange Care Home wins national design award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new home on Roundstone Lane was recently awarded the Care Home Design award at the esteemed Healthcare Property Lunch held in London out of a whopping 215 entries.

The awards, which are organised by estate agents Knight Frank, seek to recognise design excellence in care home businesses across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angmering Grange, which officially opened in June this year, offers an array of outstanding features, including a cinema with a star-light ceiling, pick n mix section and drinks fridge, a café with an adjoining bar area, two luxurious hair salons, and a traditional ice cream parlour which is positioned in the centre of the dementia community to aid reminiscence.

The team celebrate winning a national care home design award

With 74 en-suite beds catering for residential, dementia, and nursing care, the home boasts six luxurious suites on the ground floor with a kitchenette and an adjoining patio and 10 on the third floor which form part of The Residence’s offering. Meanwhile on the dementia community there is a sensory namaste room for residents living with dementia, an activity room and garden room which is used for art, music, pottering and bird watching.

Meanwhile, outside there is spectacular landscaped gardens and two large terraces, a summer house, gardening club area with raised planters, a Royal Mail post-box and fitness equipment for resident use.

Angmering Grange’s interior designer, Chloe Morgan said: "We are over the moon for winning the prestigious Knight Frank, Care Home Design of the year Award. It means the world to us to be acknowledged for our commitment to creating a warm, homely, nurturing and uplifting environment for residents. We place our heart and soul into all of our designs, with our residents and team at the forefront of this. It is a reminder that thoughtful design is not just about aesthetics but also about enhancing the quality of life for those we care for. This award inspires us to continue crafting spaces that truly feel like home."