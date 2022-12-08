Angmering Grange sponsor village Christmas memory tree

The new home on Roundstone Lane, sponsored the tree as part of the Angmering village Christmas switch on event which was recently officiated by the Town Crier.During the festive event, traders showcased their local offerings and members of the local community had the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts and share their Christmas memories and hang it on the Christmas tree.Kate Fitches, Customer Relationship Manager at Angmering Grange said: “We were delighted to be involved in this year’s Christmas event and it was so lovely to see people sharing their Christmas memories and tributes on the tree. We’re so grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from the Angmering community so far and we’re looking forward to continue working in partnership together with local charities and businesses.”Tracy Lees, Office Manager at Angmering Parish Council said: “The Parish Council are delighted to be working with Angmering Grange who have provided a beautiful centre piece for the Angmering Village this Christmas. We look forward to our ongoing relationship and working together in the coming years.”If you would like to share your Christmas memory on the tree you still can! Christmas memories and tributes can be added to the feature tree in the village until Saturday 24th December.