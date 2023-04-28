Angmering students become builders for the day at Ecclesden Park development

As new research reveals that the UK needs nearly one million new tradespeople by 2032 to keep pace with demand , David Wilson Homes is helping to educate the next generation of builders at The Angmering School.

The Angmering School at Ecclesden Park

The pupils were invited to visit the housebuilder’s nearby Ecclesden Park development on Water Lane in Angmering for an interactive and educational visit.

The pupils learned first-hand about the importance of staying safe on and around the building site, alongside the different jobs and apprenticeship opportunities available within the construction industry.

The session also included an overview of the local housing market, and pupils were invited to view the show home, outdoor spaces, sales arena and a newly-built plot, where the staff discussed the improvements within the industry to implement sustainable and ecologically friendly technology when building new homes, from solar panels to swift nesting bricks.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, it is important for us to begin educating the next generation about our diverse industry, and we were proud to invite the pupils from The Angmering School to Ecclesden Park to find out all about our growing development here in Angmering.

"We hope that the visit demonstrated how exciting and versatile the construction industry is, and will inspire the pupils to consider a career in this field when they grow up.”

Gavin Bowles, Careers Advisor at The Angmering School, added: “Our field trip to Ecclesden Park was a great opportunity for pupils from our Widening Participation Group to learn about the delivery of housing in Angmering, and the careers available within the industry.