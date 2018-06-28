Animal lovers urged to join team of volunteers at Drusillas zoo park

Do you love animals? Want to get nose to nose with nature and make some amazing furry and feathered friends? Look no further because Drusillas Park is currently looking for new volunteers to help out around the zoo.

The volunteer programme at Drusillas is overseen by 24-year-old Frankie Lawrence-Thompson.

Frankie said: “All of our volunteers work so hard, and dedicate so much of their time to assisting the zoo keepers in their daily duties.”

“Our volunteers never complain, they always just get stuck in and help out. All of Drusillas’ volunteers are incredibly proud of their role, and we can never thank them enough for giving up their spare time to help us out. We really couldn’t manage without them”

Drusillas are currently looking for people to help out in a variety of areas including: gardening, Animal Walkthrough Enclosure Supervision, animal food prep and the Discovery Centre.

Frankie added: “The minimum age is 16, but there are no upper age limits! We welcome students up to retirees and everyone in between. No previous experience is necessary, just a smile and good attitude will do.”

“Volunteers may be interacting with our visitors, raising awareness about conservation, ensuring our site gardens look beautiful or making sure our animals have their dinner ready. Volunteering offers a unique opportunity to try something unusual, gain experience, make new friends and know you’re making a difference to the Drusillas family.

“Drusillas is extremely proud of all their volunteers and continually bowled over by how much help each individual is willing to give. If you have a love of animals, and enjoy talking to the public this could be the perfect opportunity.

“We are always looking for people to join our volunteer team, and we would love to hear from anyone who thinks they’d like to give it a go!”

“Whether you want to do a full day or a few hours, weekdays or weekends, Drusillas can find the role to fit you. “

For an application form or more information contact the Frankie on 01323 874117 or email frankie.lawrence-thompson@drusillas.co.uk.

Drusillas is located just off the A27 in Alfriston.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)