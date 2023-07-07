Anne of Cleves House Museum in Lewes welcomes visitors once again

Anne of Cleves House Museum is delighted to welcome visitors to the heritage site once again, as the site reopens to the public.Located in the historic town of Lewes, this iconic museum provides an experience that takes visitors back in time to the reign of King Henry VIII.

Originally built in the late 15th century, the Anne of Cleves House is one of the most significant historical landmarks in the region. The house formed part of Queen Anne's annulment settlement from King Henry VIII, and offers a unique glimpse into Tudor-era architecture and lifestyle.

Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to explore the Wealden hall house, with its rooms each meticulously restored to reflect the Tudor period.

"We are thrilled to reopen the Anne of Cleves House Museum and invite the public to step into history," said Dan Cook, Property Manager. "Our dedicated team of staff and volunteers have worked hard to prepare the late medieval site for its reopening, and we are excited to share the rich heritage of the Tudor era with visitors from near and far."

Anne of Cleves House in Lewes

In addition to the house itself, the museum features a gift shop where visitors can find Tudor-themed souvenirs and books. The museum also offers a variety of events, including talks and group visits, providing a deeper understanding of Tudor history and culture.

Anne of Cleves House Museum invites history enthusiasts, families, and visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Tudor England.

Come and discover the secrets of Anne of Cleves House as it opens its doors once again, revealing a fascinating chapter of England's rich history.

Anne of Cleves House is open from Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm.

A glimpse inside the 15th Century house

Admission is £6.60 for adults, £6.00 for seniors (65+), £3.90 for children (0-17), family passes for one adult and up to 3 children cost £11.00 while a family of two adults and up to 4 children costs £20.

If you’d like to make a day of it, why not purchase one of our combined tickets? – giving you access to both Anne of Cleves House & Museum and Lewes Castle & Museum for a discounted price.

Find out more about visiting here.

Anne of Cleves House Museum is owned by The Sussex Archaeological Society (reg. charity number 207037), also known as Sussex Past.

More about The Sussex Archaeological SocietyThe Sussex Archaeological Society was founded in 1846 and is the oldest organisation of its kind in the country. It is a registered charity that opens historic houses and gardens to the public, curates six fully accredited museums and undertakes and encourages research.

The heritages sites it cares for under its Sussex Past brand include Lewes Castle & Museum, Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, Anne of Cleves House Museum & Gardens, Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Marlipins Museum, the Priest House & Garden, and the Long Man of Wilmington.

Find out more at www.sussexpast.co.uk.